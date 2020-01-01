Kirin 810 vs Kirin 710F
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 810 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
51
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
14
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
74
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
33
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 89%) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 170K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
- Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 810 +88%
610
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 810 +48%
2022
1364
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 810 +89%
322421
170235
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|512 KB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.9 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|FLOPS
|551 Gigaflops
|225 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|January 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
Cast your vote
60 (84.5%)
11 (15.5%)
Total votes: 71