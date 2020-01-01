Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 810 vs Kirin 710F – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 810 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 89%) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 170K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 810 +88%
610
Kirin 710F
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 810 +48%
2022
Kirin 710F
1364
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 810 +89%
322421
Kirin 710F
170235

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 810 and Kirin 710F

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 512 KB
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 6.9 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-G51
Architecture Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency 820 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 6 4
FLOPS 551 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 January 2019
Class Mid range Mid range

