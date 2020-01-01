Kirin 820 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
61
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
54
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
63
Key Differences
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
- Performs 5.7x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 3 years and 7 months later
- Has 4 cores more
- Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 8 score – 378K vs 250K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
650
A10 Fusion +20%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 820 +81%
2552
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 820 +51%
378589
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G-57 MP6
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|-
|900 MHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2020
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
