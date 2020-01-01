Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 820 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

Kirin 820 vs A10 Fusion

Kirin 820
Kirin 820
VS
A10 Fusion
A10 Fusion

We compared the 8-core Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
  • Performs 5.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 3 years and 7 months later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 8 score – 378K vs 250K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 820
650
A10 Fusion +20%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 820 +81%
2552
A10 Fusion
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 820 +51%
378589
A10 Fusion
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 820 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2360 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G-57 MP6 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Valhall Rogue
GPU frequency - 900 MHz
Cores 6 6
FLOPS 652 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution - 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2020 September 2016
Class Mid range Flagship

