Kirin 820 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
61
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
54
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
63
54
Key Differences
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
- Supports 113% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 2 years and 7 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Has 2 cores more
- Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 378K vs 316K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
650
A11 Bionic +44%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 820 +9%
2552
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 820 +19%
378589
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G-57 MP6
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|Cores
|6
|3
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|-
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2020
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
