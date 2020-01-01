Kirin 820 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
61
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
54
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
63
73
Key Differences
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
- Announced 1 year and 7 months later
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Performs 53% better in floating-point computations
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2360 MHz)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 31.78 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 378K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
650
A12 Bionic +75%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2552
A12 Bionic +16%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
378589
A12 Bionic +7%
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G-57 MP6
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|Cores
|6
|4
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|-
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2020
|September 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
