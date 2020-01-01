Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 820 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
  • Announced 1 year and 7 months later
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Performs 53% better in floating-point computations
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 31.78 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 378K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 820
650
A12 Bionic +75%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 820
2552
A12 Bionic +16%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 820
378589
A12 Bionic +7%
405980

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 820 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2360 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G-57 MP6 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall -
Cores 6 4
FLOPS 652 Gigaflops 1000 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution - 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2020 September 2018
Class Mid range Flagship

