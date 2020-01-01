Kirin 820 vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: Hisilicon Kirin 820 (with Mali G-57 MP6 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
61
93
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
45
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
60
91
Key Differences
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
- Announced 1 year and 5 months later
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 378K
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2360 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
650
A12X Bionic +73%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2552
A12X Bionic +82%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
378589
A12X Bionic +67%
631952
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G-57 MP6
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|Cores
|6
|7
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2020
|October 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Hisilicon Kirin 820 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Hisilicon Kirin 820 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Hisilicon Kirin 820 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Hisilicon Kirin 820 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Hisilicon Kirin 820 vs HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Apple A12X Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Apple A12X Bionic vs Apple A13 Bionic
- Apple A12X Bionic vs HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Apple A12X Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus