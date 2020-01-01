Kirin 820 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
61
86
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
54
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
63
87
Key Differences
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
- Has 2 cores more
- Announced 7 months later
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 378K
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2360 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
650
A13 Bionic +107%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2552
A13 Bionic +40%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
378589
A13 Bionic +26%
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G-57 MP6
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|Cores
|6
|4
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2688 x 1242
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2020
|September 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
Cast your vote
2 (22.2%)
7 (77.8%)
Total votes: 9
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 vs Hisilicon Kirin 820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 vs Hisilicon Kirin 820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G vs Hisilicon Kirin 820
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs Hisilicon Kirin 820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 vs Hisilicon Kirin 820
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 vs Apple A13 Bionic
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Apple A13 Bionic
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) vs Apple A13 Bionic
- Apple A12 Bionic vs Apple A13 Bionic
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Apple A13 Bionic