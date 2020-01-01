Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 820 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 820 vs A13 Bionic

Kirin 820
Kirin 820
VS
A13 Bionic
A13 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Announced 7 months later
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 378K
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 820
650
A13 Bionic +107%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 820
2552
A13 Bionic +40%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 820
378589
A13 Bionic +26%
477091

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 820 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2360 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 48 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G-57 MP6 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall -
Cores 6 4
FLOPS 652 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2688 x 1242
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2020 September 2019
Class Mid range Flagship

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A13 Bionic and Kirin 820 or ask any questions
