Kirin 820 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
57
95
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
54
98
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
61
96
Key Differences
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 378K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- 31% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2360 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
650
A14 Bionic +146%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2552
A14 Bionic +62%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
378589
A14 Bionic +53%
579122
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G-57 MP6
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|Cores
|6
|4
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2020
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
