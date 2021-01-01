Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 820 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 820 vs A15 Bionic

Kirin 820
VS
A15 Bionic
Kirin 820
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 820 (Mali-G57 MP6) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 820
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Higher GPU frequency (~78%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 439K
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Kirin 820
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Kirin 820
439591
A15 Bionic +85%
812406
CPU 135652 216265
GPU 129505 339795
Memory 77124 112472
UX 94518 133063
Total score 439591 812406
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Kirin 820
643
A15 Bionic +172%
1750
Multi-Core Score
Kirin 820
2499
A15 Bionic +89%
4728

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 41 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 48 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 33 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Huawei Honor X10
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 820 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2360 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP6 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1511 MHz
Execution units 6 5
Shading units 96 -
FLOPS 579 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 -
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced March 2020 September 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - APL1W05

