Kirin 9000 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
77
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
63
51
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
91
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
76
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
- Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 3 years and 2 months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 529K vs 313K
- Has 2 cores more
- 31% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2390 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
902
A11 Bionic +2%
917
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 9000 +40%
3220
2297
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 9000 +69%
529116
313075
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3130 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|15.3 billion
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|Cores
|24
|3
|FLOPS
|-
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|-
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|AI accelerator
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|-
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|-
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|-
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2020
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
