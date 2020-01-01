Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 9000 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 9000 vs A11 Bionic

Kirin 9000
Kirin 9000
VS
A11 Bionic
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 3 years and 2 months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 529K vs 313K
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 31% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2390 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 9000
902
A11 Bionic +2%
917
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 9000 +40%
3220
A11 Bionic
2297
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 9000 +69%
529116
A11 Bionic
313075

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 9000 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3130 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 15.3 billion 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP24 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
Cores 24 3
FLOPS - 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version - 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) AI accelerator Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution - 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution - 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 -
4G support - LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2020 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Kirin 9000 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish