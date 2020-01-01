Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 9000 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 9000 vs A12 Bionic

Kirin 9000
Kirin 9000
VS
A12 Bionic
A12 Bionic

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Announced 2 years and 2 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 26% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2490 MHz)
  • Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 8 score – 529K vs 396K
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 9000
902
A12 Bionic +24%
1118
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 9000 +13%
3220
A12 Bionic
2856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 9000 +34%
529116
A12 Bionic
396164

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 9000 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3130 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 15.3 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP24 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
Cores 24 4
FLOPS - 1000 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version - 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) AI accelerator Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution - 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution - 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 -
4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2020 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Kirin 9000 or ask any questions
