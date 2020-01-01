Kirin 9000 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
77
68
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
63
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
91
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
76
70
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
- Announced 2 years and 2 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Has 2 cores more
- 26% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2490 MHz)
- Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 8 score – 529K vs 396K
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
902
A12 Bionic +24%
1118
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 9000 +13%
3220
2856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 9000 +34%
529116
396164
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3130 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|15.3 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|Cores
|24
|4
|FLOPS
|-
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|-
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|AI accelerator
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|-
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|-
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|-
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2020
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
