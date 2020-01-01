Kirin 9000 vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (with Mali-G78 MP24 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
77
91
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
63
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
91
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
76
90
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
- Announced 2 years later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Supports 42% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31 GB/s)
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 628K vs 529K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
902
A12X Bionic +23%
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3220
A12X Bionic +41%
4535
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
529116
A12X Bionic +19%
628176
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3130 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|15.3 billion
|10 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|Cores
|24
|7
|FLOPS
|-
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|-
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|AI accelerator
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|-
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|-
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2020
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
