Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 9000 vs A12X Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 9000 vs A12X Bionic

Kirin 9000
Kirin 9000
VS
A12X Bionic
A12X Bionic

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (with Mali-G78 MP24 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Announced 2 years later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Supports 42% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31 GB/s)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 628K vs 529K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 9000
902
A12X Bionic +23%
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 9000
3220
A12X Bionic +41%
4535
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 9000
529116
A12X Bionic +19%
628176

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 9000 and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3130 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 2048 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 15.3 billion 10 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP24 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
Cores 24 7
FLOPS - 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version - 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 31 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) AI accelerator Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution - 2732 x 2048
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 -
4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2020 October 2018
Class Flagship Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12X Bionic and Kirin 9000 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish