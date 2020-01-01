Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 9000 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Announced 1 year and 2 months later
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2660 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 529K vs 473K
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 9000
902
A13 Bionic +46%
1320
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 9000
3220
A13 Bionic +7%
3441
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 9000 +12%
529116
A13 Bionic
473067

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 9000 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3130 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 48 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 15.3 billion 8.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP24 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
Cores 24 4
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version - 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) AI accelerator Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution - 2688 x 1242
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 -
4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2020 September 2019
Class Flagship Flagship

