Kirin 9000 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
77
81
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
63
77
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
91
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
76
80
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Has 2 cores more
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2660 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 529K vs 473K
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
902
A13 Bionic +46%
1320
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3220
A13 Bionic +7%
3441
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 9000 +12%
529116
473067
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3130 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|15.3 billion
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|Cores
|24
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|-
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|AI accelerator
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|-
|2688 x 1242
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|-
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2020
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
