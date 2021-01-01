Kirin 9000 vs Google Tensor
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (with Mali-G78 MP24 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
83
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
81
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
84
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2800 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 9 score – 725K vs 683K
Pros of Google Tensor
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 44 GB/s)
- Announced 1-year later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|187157
|167563
|GPU
|266823
|278665
|Memory
|131949
|91371
|UX
|136499
|138716
|Total score
|725936
|683017
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Kirin 9000 +1%
1058
1052
Multi-Core Score
Kirin 9000 +31%
3736
2851
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|81 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|44 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|29 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Huawei Mate 40 Pro
1344 x 3140
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Kirin 9000 and Google Tensor
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3130 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|15.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|848 MHz
|Execution units
|24
|20
|Shading units
|384
|320
|FLOPS
|-
|2171 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|AI accelerator
|Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|October 2020
|October 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|S5E9845
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 9000 official site
|Google Tensor official site
