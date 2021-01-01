Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 9000 vs Google Tensor – what's better?

Kirin 9000 vs Google Tensor

Kirin 9000
VS
Google Tensor
Kirin 9000
Google Tensor

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (with Mali-G78 MP24 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2800 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 9 score – 725K vs 683K
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 44 GB/s)
  • Announced 1-year later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Kirin 9000
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Kirin 9000 +6%
725936
Google Tensor
683017
CPU 187157 167563
GPU 266823 278665
Memory 131949 91371
UX 136499 138716
Total score 725936 683017
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Kirin 9000 +1%
1058
Google Tensor
1052
Multi-Core Score
Kirin 9000 +31%
3736
Google Tensor
2851

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 81 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 44 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Huawei Mate 40 Pro
1344 x 3140		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 9000 and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3130 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 15.3 billion -
TDP 6 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP24 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency - 848 MHz
Execution units 24 20
Shading units 384 320
FLOPS - 2171 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) AI accelerator Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2020 October 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - S5E9845
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 9000 official site Google Tensor official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Google Tensor and Kirin 9000, or ask any questions
