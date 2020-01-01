Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 9000 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

Kirin 9000 vs Kirin 810

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (with Mali-G78 MP24 graphics) and Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 529K vs 319K
  • 42% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 4 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 9000 +48%
902
Kirin 810
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 9000 +62%
3220
Kirin 810
1986
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 9000 +66%
529116
Kirin 810
319107

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 9000 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3130 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 15.3 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP24 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Valhall 2 Rogue
GPU frequency - 820 MHz
Cores 24 6
FLOPS - 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version - 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) AI accelerator Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution - 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution - 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 -
4G support - LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2020 June 2019
Class Flagship Mid range

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 810 and Kirin 9000 or ask any questions
