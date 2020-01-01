Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 9000 vs Kirin 820 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (with Mali-G78 MP24 graphics) and Kirin 820 (Mali-G57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Supports 38% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.78 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 8 score – 529K vs 372K
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Announced 7 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 9000 +43%
902
Kirin 820
632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 9000 +32%
3220
Kirin 820
2447
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 9000 +42%
529116
Kirin 820
372977

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 9000 and Kirin 820

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3130 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 15.3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP24 Mali-G57 MP6
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
Cores 24 6
FLOPS - 579 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version - 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) AI accelerator Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution - 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution - 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 Balong 5000
4G support - LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced October 2020 March 2020
Class Flagship Mid range

