Kirin 9000E vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
88
70
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
91
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
85
71
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
- Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 8 score – 651K vs 405K
- Announced 2-years and 2-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Has 2 more cores
- 26% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2490 MHz)
- Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
997
A12 Bionic +14%
1140
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 9000E +24%
3643
2945
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 9000E +61%
651115
405188
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Kirin 9000E and A12 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3130 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|15.3 billion
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|Execution units
|22
|4
|Shading units
|352
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|560 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|AI accelerator
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|-
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|-
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2020
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1