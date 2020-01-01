Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 9000E vs A12X Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 9000E vs A12X Bionic

Kirin 9000E
Kirin 9000E
VS
A12X Bionic
A12X Bionic

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
  • Announced 2-years later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Supports 42% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31 GB/s)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 9000E
997
A12X Bionic +14%
1134
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 9000E
3643
A12X Bionic +27%
4622
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 9000E +3%
651115
A12X Bionic
635048

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 9000E and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3130 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 2048 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 15.3 billion 10 billion
TDP 6 W 15 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
Execution units 22 7
Shading units 352 -
FLOPS - 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 31 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) AI accelerator Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 -
4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2020 October 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site -

