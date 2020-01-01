Kirin 9000E vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
88
92
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
91
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
85
91
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
- Announced 2-years later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Supports 42% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31 GB/s)
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
997
A12X Bionic +14%
1134
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3643
A12X Bionic +27%
4622
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 9000E +3%
651115
635048
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Kirin 9000E and A12X Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3130 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|15.3 billion
|10 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|Execution units
|22
|7
|Shading units
|352
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|AI accelerator
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|-
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2020
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site
|-
