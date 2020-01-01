Kirin 9000E vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
88
82
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
77
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
91
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
85
80
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 651K vs 479K
- Has 2 more cores
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2660 MHz)
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
997
A13 Bionic +36%
1355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 9000E +3%
3643
3522
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 9000E +36%
651115
479611
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Kirin 9000E and A13 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3130 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|15.3 billion
|8.5 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|Execution units
|22
|4
|Shading units
|352
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|736 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|AI accelerator
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|-
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2020
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site
|-
