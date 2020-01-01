Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 9000E vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 9000E vs A13 Bionic

Kirin 9000E
Kirin 9000E
VS
A13 Bionic
A13 Bionic

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 651K vs 479K
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2660 MHz)
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 9000E
997
A13 Bionic +36%
1355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 9000E +3%
3643
A13 Bionic
3522
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 9000E +36%
651115
A13 Bionic
479611

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 9000E and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3130 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 48 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 15.3 billion 8.5 billion
TDP 6 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
Execution units 22 4
Shading units 352 -
FLOPS - 736 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) AI accelerator Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 -
4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2020 September 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 888 and Kirin 9000E
2. A14 Bionic and Kirin 9000E
3. Snapdragon 865 Plus and Kirin 9000E
4. Snapdragon 865 and A13 Bionic
5. Exynos 9825 and A13 Bionic
6. Kirin 980 and A13 Bionic
7. A12X Bionic and A13 Bionic
8. Kirin 990 (4G) and A13 Bionic

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A13 Bionic and Kirin 9000E, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish