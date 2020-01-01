Kirin 9000E vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
88
96
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
99
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
91
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
85
97
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
- Has 2 more cores
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 651K vs 607K
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2990 MHz)
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
997
A14 Bionic +61%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3643
A14 Bionic +7%
3895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 9000E +7%
651115
607676
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Kirin 9000E and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3130 MHz
|2990 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|15.3 billion
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|Execution units
|22
|4
|Shading units
|352
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|AI accelerator
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|-
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2020
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W01
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site
|-
