Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 9000E vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 9000E vs A14 Bionic

Kirin 9000E
Kirin 9000E
VS
A14 Bionic
A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 651K vs 607K
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2990 MHz)
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 9000E
997
A14 Bionic +61%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 9000E
3643
A14 Bionic +7%
3895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 9000E +7%
651115
A14 Bionic
607676

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 9000E and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3130 MHz 2990 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 15.3 billion 11.8 billion
TDP 6 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
Execution units 22 4
Shading units 352 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) AI accelerator Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 -
4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2020 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W01
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HiSilicon Kirin 9000E vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
2. HiSilicon Kirin 9000E vs 990 (4G)
3. HiSilicon Kirin 9000E vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
4. Apple A14 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
5. Apple A14 Bionic vs Samsung Exynos 990
6. Apple A14 Bionic vs A12X Bionic
7. Apple A14 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Kirin 9000E, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish