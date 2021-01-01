Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 9000E vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
  • Announced 11-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Kirin 9000E
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Kirin 9000E
n/a
A15 Bionic
812406
CPU - 216265
GPU - 339795
Memory - 112472
UX - 133063
Total score - 812406
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Kirin 9000E
1069
A15 Bionic +64%
1750
Multi-Core Score
Kirin 9000E
3836
A15 Bionic +23%
4728

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 9000E and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3130 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 15.3 billion 15 billion
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
GPU frequency 760 MHz 1511 MHz
Execution units 22 5
Shading units 352 -
FLOPS 2137 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 -
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) AI accelerator Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2020 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W05
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

