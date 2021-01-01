Kirin 9000E vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
83
99
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
86
97
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
- Announced 11-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|216265
|GPU
|-
|339795
|Memory
|-
|112472
|UX
|-
|133063
|Total score
|-
|812406
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1069
A15 Bionic +64%
1750
Multi-Core Score
3836
A15 Bionic +23%
4728
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Kirin 9000E and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3130 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|15.3 billion
|15 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|GPU frequency
|760 MHz
|1511 MHz
|Execution units
|22
|5
|Shading units
|352
|-
|FLOPS
|2137 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|-
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|AI accelerator
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|October 2020
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W05
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site
|-
