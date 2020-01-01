Kirin 9000E vs Kirin 820
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Kirin 820 (Mali-G57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
88
56
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
45
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
91
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
85
58
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
- Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 651K vs 377K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Supports 38% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.78 GB/s)
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2360 MHz)
- Announced 7-months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 9000E +53%
997
652
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 9000E +47%
3643
2472
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 9000E +73%
651115
377365
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Kirin 9000E and Kirin 820
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3130 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|15.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Mali-G57 MP6
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|22
|6
|Shading units
|352
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|579 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|AI accelerator
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|October 2020
|March 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site
|-
