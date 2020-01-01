Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 9000E vs Kirin 9000 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 677K vs 651K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 9000E
997
Kirin 9000 +4%
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 9000E
3643
Kirin 9000 +2%
3720
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 9000E
651115
Kirin 9000 +4%
677758

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 9000E and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3130 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 15.3 billion 15.3 billion
TDP 6 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2
Execution units 22 24
Shading units 352 384
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) AI accelerator AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 Balong 5000
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2020 October 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000 and Kirin 9000E, or ask any questions
