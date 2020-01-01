Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 930 vs Kirin 659 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 930 (with Mali-T628 MP4 graphics) and Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 930
  • Performs 88% better in floating-point computations
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Kirin 930
58582
Kirin 659 +30%
76188
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 930 and Kirin 659

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T628 MP4 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 600 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 32
FLOPS 77 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 12.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced April 2015 January 2017
Class Mid range Mid range

