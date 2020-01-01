Kirin 930 vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 930 (with Mali-T628 MP4 graphics) and Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 930
- Performs 88% better in floating-point computations
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Kirin 930 and Kirin 659
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T628 MP4
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|32
|FLOPS
|77 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|12.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|January 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
