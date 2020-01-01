Kirin 930 vs Kirin 810
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 930 (with Mali-T628 MP4 graphics) and Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Performs 7.2x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 4 years and 3 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~37%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T628 MP4
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|820 MHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|FLOPS
|77 Gigaflops
|551 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|12.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|June 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or HiSilicon Kirin 930
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 or HiSilicon Kirin 930
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 or HiSilicon Kirin 930
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or HiSilicon Kirin 810
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 or Kirin 810