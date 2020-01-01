Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 930 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 930 (with Mali-T628 MP4 graphics) and Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Performs 7.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 4 years and 3 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~37%)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 930
н/д
Kirin 810
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 930
н/д
Kirin 810
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 930
н/д
Kirin 810
322421

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 28 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T628 MP4 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 600 MHz 820 MHz
Cores 4 6
FLOPS 77 Gigaflops 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 12.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2015 June 2019
Class Mid range Mid range

