Kirin 935 vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 935 (with Mali-T628 MP4 graphics) and Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 935
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Announced 1 year and 9 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|512 MB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T628 MP4
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|FLOPS
|87 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|12.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|January 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
