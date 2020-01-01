Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 950 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4) with the newer 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Has 4 more cores
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 8 score – 253K vs 173K
  • Announced 10-months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 950
345
A10 Fusion +125%
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 950
1294
A10 Fusion +10%
1418
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 950
173287
A10 Fusion +46%
253245

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 950 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2400 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 16 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 3.3 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP4 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 900 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 4 6
Shading units 64 196
FLOPS 122 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 September 2016
Class Flagship Flagship

