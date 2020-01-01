Kirin 950 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4) with the newer 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
30
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
20
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
39
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
- Has 4 more cores
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 8 score – 253K vs 173K
- Announced 10-months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
345
A10 Fusion +125%
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1294
A10 Fusion +10%
1418
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
173287
A10 Fusion +46%
253245
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Kirin 950 and A10 Fusion
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|16 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3.3 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP4
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|6
|Shading units
|64
|196
|FLOPS
|122 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|September 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
