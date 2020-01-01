Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 950 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 950 vs A11 Bionic

Kirin 950
Kirin 950
VS
A11 Bionic
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4) with the newer 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 8 score – 319K vs 173K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 950
345
A11 Bionic +170%
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 950
1294
A11 Bionic +81%
2338
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 950
173287
A11 Bionic +85%
319949

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 950 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 16 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4.3 billion
TDP 5 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP4 Apple GPU
Architecture Midgard -
GPU frequency 900 MHz -
Execution units 4 3
Shading units 64 -
FLOPS 122 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.1
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship

