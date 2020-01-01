Kirin 950 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4) with the newer 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
30
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
20
51
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
39
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
56
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
- Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 8 score – 319K vs 173K
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
345
A11 Bionic +170%
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1294
A11 Bionic +81%
2338
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
173287
A11 Bionic +85%
319949
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Kirin 950 and A11 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|16 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|4.3 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Midgard
|-
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|4
|3
|Shading units
|64
|-
|FLOPS
|122 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.1
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
