We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Has 6 more cores
  • Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Apple A9
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 950
345
Apple A9 +58%
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 950 +29%
1294
Apple A9
1000
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 950 +2%
173287
Apple A9
170365

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 950 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2400 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 16 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP4 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 900 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 4 6
Shading units 64 192
FLOPS 122 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency - 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 September 2015
Class Flagship Flagship

