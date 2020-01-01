Kirin 950 vs Kirin 710F
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 950 (with Mali-T880 MP4 graphics) and Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
30
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
20
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
39
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
35
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
- Announced 3-years and 2-months later
- Performs 84% better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 950 +4%
345
331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1294
Kirin 710F +5%
1355
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 950 +2%
173287
170080
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Kirin 950 and Kirin 710F
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|16 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|4
|Shading units
|64
|64
|FLOPS
|122 Gigaflops
|225 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|January 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
