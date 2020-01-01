Kirin 950 vs Kirin 930
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 950 (with Mali-T880 MP4 graphics) and Kirin 930 (Mali-T628 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 12.8 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
- Performs 58% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
- Announced 7 months later
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|16 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Mali-T628 MP4
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|600 MHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|FLOPS
|122 Gigaflops
|77 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|-
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|April 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
