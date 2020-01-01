Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 950 vs Kirin 930 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 950 (with Mali-T880 MP4 graphics) and Kirin 930 (Mali-T628 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 12.8 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
  • Performs 58% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
  • Announced 7 months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Kirin 950 +102%
119475
Kirin 930
59272
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 950
339
Kirin 930
н/д
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 950
1287
Kirin 930
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 950 and Kirin 930

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 16 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP4 Mali-T628 MP4
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 900 MHz 600 MHz
Cores 4 4
FLOPS 122 Gigaflops 77 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency - 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced November 2015 April 2015
Class Flagship Mid range

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 930 and Kirin 950 or ask any questions
