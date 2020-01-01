Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 955 vs Apple A9 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • Has 6 more cores
  • Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • 35% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Apple A9
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 119K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 955
342
Apple A9 +59%
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 955 +10%
1100
Apple A9
1000
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 955
119162
Apple A9 +43%
170365

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 955 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2500 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 16 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-T880 MP4 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 900 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 4 6
Shading units 64 192
FLOPS 122 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency - 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2016 September 2015
Class Flagship Flagship

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Apple A9 and Kirin 955, or ask any questions
