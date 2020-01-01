Kirin 955 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
- Has 6 more cores
- Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1850 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- Announced 7-months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Apple A9
- Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 119K
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Kirin 955 and Apple A9
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|16 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-T880 MP4
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|6
|Shading units
|64
|192
|FLOPS
|122 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|-
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2016
|September 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
