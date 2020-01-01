Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 955 vs Kirin 650 – what's better?

Kirin 955 vs Kirin 650

Kirin 955
Kirin 650
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 955 (with ARM Mali-T880 MP4 graphics) and Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 65K
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 955 +102%
342
Kirin 650
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 955 +35%
1100
Kirin 650
812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 955 +81%
119162
Kirin 650
65792

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 955 and Kirin 650

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 16 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-T880 MP4 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 900 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS 122 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency - 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced April 2016 January 2016
Class Flagship Mid range

