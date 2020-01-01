Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 955 vs Kirin 655 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 955 (with ARM Mali-T880 MP4 graphics) and Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 66K
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2120 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
  • Announced 8-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 955 +98%
342
Kirin 655
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 955 +29%
1100
Kirin 655
850
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 955 +79%
119162
Kirin 655
66542

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 955 and Kirin 655

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2120 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 16 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-T880 MP4 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 900 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS 122 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency - 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced April 2016 December 2016
Class Flagship Mid range

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 655 and Kirin 955, or ask any questions
