We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 955 (with ARM Mali-T880 MP4 graphics) and Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • Announced 9 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Kirin 955 +64%
125869
Kirin 659
76609
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 955 +76%
342
Kirin 659
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 955 +24%
1112
Kirin 659
894

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 955 and Kirin 659

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 16 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-T880 MP4 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 900 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 4 2
FLOPS 122 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency - 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced April 2016 January 2017
Class Flagship Mid range

