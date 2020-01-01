Kirin 955 vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 955 (with ARM Mali-T880 MP4 graphics) and Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
- Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2360 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Announced 9 months later
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|16 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-T880 MP4
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|FLOPS
|122 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|-
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|April 2016
|January 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 955 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- HiSilicon Kirin 955 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970
- HiSilicon Kirin 955 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- HiSilicon Kirin 955 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- HiSilicon Kirin 659 vs HiSilicon Kirin 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 659 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- HiSilicon Kirin 659 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- HiSilicon Kirin 659 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 430