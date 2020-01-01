Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 955 vs Kirin 710F – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 955 (with ARM Mali-T880 MP4 graphics) and Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Announced 2-years and 9-months later
  • Performs 84% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 119K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 955 +3%
342
Kirin 710F
331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 955
1100
Kirin 710F +23%
1355
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 955
119162
Kirin 710F +43%
170080

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 955 and Kirin 710F

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 16 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-T880 MP4 Mali-G51
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 64 64
FLOPS 122 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2016 January 2019
Class Flagship Mid range

