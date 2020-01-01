Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 955 vs Kirin 950 – what's better?

Kirin 955 vs Kirin 950

Kirin 955
Kirin 955
VS
Kirin 950
Kirin 950

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 955 (with ARM Mali-T880 MP4 graphics) and Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 8 score – 173K vs 119K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 955
342
Kirin 950 +1%
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 955
1100
Kirin 950 +18%
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 955
119162
Kirin 950 +45%
173287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 955 and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 16 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-T880 MP4 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 900 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 64 64
FLOPS 122 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2016 November 2015
Class Flagship Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs Kirin 955
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs HiSilicon Kirin 955
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 vs HiSilicon Kirin 955
4. HiSilicon Kirin 659 vs Kirin 955
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs HiSilicon Kirin 950
6. Samsung Exynos 9810 vs HiSilicon Kirin 950
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs HiSilicon Kirin 950
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 vs HiSilicon Kirin 950

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 950 and Kirin 955, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish