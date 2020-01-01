Kirin 955 vs Kirin 950
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 955 (with ARM Mali-T880 MP4 graphics) and Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
- Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 8 score – 173K vs 119K
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|16 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-T880 MP4
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|4
|Shading units
|64
|64
|FLOPS
|122 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2016
|November 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
