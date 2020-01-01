Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 960 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 960 vs A11 Bionic

Kirin 960
Kirin 960
VS
A11 Bionic
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8) with the newer 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Supports 93% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 218K
  • Announced 11 months later
  • Performs 15% better in floating-point computations
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 960
380
A11 Bionic +147%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 960
1593
A11 Bionic +47%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 960
218909
A11 Bionic +45%
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 960 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2360 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Process 16 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 4 billion 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP8 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 1037 MHz -
Cores 8 3
FLOPS 282 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.1
DirectX version 11.3 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 28.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2016 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Kirin 960 or ask any questions
