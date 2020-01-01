Kirin 960 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8) with the newer 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Supports 93% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 218K
- Announced 11 months later
- Performs 15% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
A11 Bionic +147%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1593
A11 Bionic +47%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
218909
A11 Bionic +45%
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|16 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|4 billion
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|1037 MHz
|-
|Cores
|8
|3
|FLOPS
|282 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.1
|DirectX version
|11.3
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|28.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2016
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
