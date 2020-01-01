Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 960 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 960 vs A12 Bionic

Kirin 960
Kirin 960
VS
A12 Bionic
A12 Bionic

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8) with the newer 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 218K
  • Announced 1 year and 11 months later
  • Supports 18% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 28.8 GB/s)
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 960
380
A12 Bionic +199%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 960
1593
A12 Bionic +85%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 960
218909
A12 Bionic +85%
405980

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 960 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2360 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 64 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Process 16 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 4 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP8 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 1037 MHz -
Cores 8 4
FLOPS 282 Gigaflops 1000 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.3 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 28.8 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2016 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Kirin 960 or ask any questions
