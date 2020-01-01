Kirin 960 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8) with the newer 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 218K
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- Supports 18% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 28.8 GB/s)
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2360 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
A12 Bionic +199%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1593
A12 Bionic +85%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
218909
A12 Bionic +85%
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|16 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|4 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|1037 MHz
|-
|Cores
|8
|4
|FLOPS
|282 Gigaflops
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.3
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|28.8 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2016
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
