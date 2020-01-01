Kirin 960 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Has 6 cores more
- Supports 93% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~60%)
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1850 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 218K vs 170K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.3
Pros of Apple A9
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|4 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|16 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|4 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP8
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|1037 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Number of ALUs
|-
|192
|FLOPS
|282 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.3
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|28.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2016
|September 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
