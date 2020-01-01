Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 960 vs Apple A9 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Has 6 cores more
  • Supports 93% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~60%)
  • Announced 1 year and 2 months later
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 218K vs 170K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.3
Pros of Apple A9
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 960
380
Apple A9 +43%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 960 +58%
1593
Apple A9
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 960 +28%
218909
Apple A9
170666

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 960 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2360 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 4 MB 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 16 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 4 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP8 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 1037 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 8 6
Number of ALUs - 192
FLOPS 282 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.3 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 28.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2016 September 2015
Class Flagship Flagship

