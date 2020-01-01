Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 960 vs Kirin 710 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 960 (with Mali-G71 MP8 graphics) and Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 218K vs 159K
  • Performs 25% better in floating-point computations
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • Announced 1 year and 9 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 960 +16%
380
Kirin 710
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 960 +33%
1593
Kirin 710
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 960 +37%
218909
Kirin 710
159540

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2360 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 4 MB 512 KB
Process 16 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 4 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP8 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 1037 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 8 4
FLOPS 282 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.3 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 28.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2016 July 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page - HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

