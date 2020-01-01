Kirin 960 vs Kirin 810
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 960 (with Mali-G71 MP8 graphics) and Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 2 years and 9 months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 218K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|4 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|16 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|4 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|1037 MHz
|820 MHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|FLOPS
|282 Gigaflops
|551 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.3
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|28.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2016
|June 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
