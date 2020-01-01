Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 960 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 960 (with Mali-G71 MP8 graphics) and Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2 years and 9 months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 218K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 960
380
Kirin 810 +61%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 960
1593
Kirin 810 +27%
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 960
218909
Kirin 810 +47%
322421

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 960 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2360 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 64 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Process 16 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 4 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP8 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 1037 MHz 820 MHz
Cores 8 6
FLOPS 282 Gigaflops 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.3 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 28.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2016 June 2019
Class Flagship Mid range

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 810 and Kirin 960 or ask any questions
