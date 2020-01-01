Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 960 vs Kirin 820 – what's better?

Kirin 960 vs Kirin 820

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 960 (with Mali-G71 MP8 graphics) and Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 3 years and 6 months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 378K vs 218K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Supports 10% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 28.8 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 960
380
Kirin 820 +71%
650
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 960
1593
Kirin 820 +60%
2552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 960
218909
Kirin 820 +73%
378589

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 960 and Kirin 820

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2360 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 4 MB -
Process 16 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 4 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP8 Mali G-57 MP6
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 1037 MHz -
Cores 8 6
FLOPS 282 Gigaflops 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.3 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 28.8 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 22
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced October 2016 March 2020
Class Flagship Mid range

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 820 and Kirin 960 or ask any questions
