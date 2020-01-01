Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 960 vs Kirin 950 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 960 (with Mali-G71 MP8 graphics) and Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • Supports 12% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 25.6 GB/s)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.3

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 960 +12%
380
Kirin 950
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 960 +24%
1593
Kirin 950
1287
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 960
218909
Kirin 950
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 960 and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2360 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 4 MB -
Process 16 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 4 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP8 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 1037 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 8 4
FLOPS 282 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.3 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 28.8 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2016 November 2015
Class Flagship Flagship

