We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 960 (with Mali-G71 MP8 graphics) and Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 8 score – 208K vs 119K
  • Announced 6-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • Supports 12% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 25.6 GB/s)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.3
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2360 MHz)

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 960 +13%
386
Kirin 955
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 960 +45%
1600
Kirin 955
1100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 960 +75%
208614
Kirin 955
119162

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2360 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 4 MB -
Process 16 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 4 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP8 ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 1037 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 8 4
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS 282 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.3 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 28.8 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2016 April 2016
Class Flagship Flagship

