Kirin 960 vs Kirin 955
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 960 (with Mali-G71 MP8 graphics) and Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 8 score – 208K vs 119K
- Announced 6-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Supports 12% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 25.6 GB/s)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.3
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2360 MHz)
Benchmarks
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Kirin 960 and Kirin 955
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|16 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|4 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP8
|ARM Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|1037 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|8
|4
|Shading units
|128
|64
|FLOPS
|282 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.3
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|28.8 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2016
|April 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
