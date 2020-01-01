Kirin 970 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
- Announced later
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 235K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
392
A10 Fusion +99%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1392
A10 Fusion +2%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
235052
A10 Fusion +7%
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G72 MP12
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|746 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|12
|6
|FLOPS
|347 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1833 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|September 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
|-
