We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced later
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 235K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 970
392
A10 Fusion +99%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 970
1392
A10 Fusion +2%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 970
235052
A10 Fusion +7%
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 970 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2360 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G72 MP12 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 746 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 12 6
FLOPS 347 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1833 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2017 September 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site -

