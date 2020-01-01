Kirin 970 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12) with the newer 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
53
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has 2 cores more
- Performs 7% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Shows better (up to 35%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 235K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
392
A11 Bionic +140%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1392
A11 Bionic +69%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
235052
A11 Bionic +35%
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G72 MP12
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|746 MHz
|-
|Cores
|12
|3
|FLOPS
|347 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1833 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
|-
