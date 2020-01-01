Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 970 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 970 vs A12 Bionic

VS
A12 Bionic

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12) with the newer 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Performs 2.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 235K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 1 month later
  • Supports 18% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 29 GB/s)
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 970
392
A12 Bionic +190%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 970
1392
A12 Bionic +112%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 970
235052
A12 Bionic +73%
405980

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 970 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2360 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 8 MB
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G72 MP12 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 746 MHz -
Cores 12 4
FLOPS 347 Gigaflops 1000 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2017 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Kirin 970 or ask any questions
