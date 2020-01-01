Kirin 970 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12) with the newer 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
73
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Performs 2.9x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 235K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 1 month later
- Supports 18% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 29 GB/s)
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2360 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
392
A12 Bionic +190%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1392
A12 Bionic +112%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
235052
A12 Bionic +73%
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G72 MP12
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|746 MHz
|-
|Cores
|12
|4
|FLOPS
|347 Gigaflops
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1833 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
|-
