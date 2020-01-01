Kirin 970 vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 970 (with Mali G72 MP12 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
94
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
92
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Performs 3.7x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 235K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2360 MHz)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (31 against 29 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
392
A12X Bionic +187%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1392
A12X Bionic +233%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
235052
A12X Bionic +169%
631952
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|10 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G72 MP12
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|746 MHz
|-
|Cores
|12
|7
|FLOPS
|347 Gigaflops
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1833 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
|-
