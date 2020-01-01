Kirin 970 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12) with the newer 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 235K
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2360 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
392
A13 Bionic +243%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1392
A13 Bionic +157%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
235052
A13 Bionic +103%
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G72 MP12
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|746 MHz
|-
|Cores
|12
|4
|FLOPS
|347 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1833 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
|-
