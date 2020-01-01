Kirin 970 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
96
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
97
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 607K vs 237K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 1-month later
- Supports 47% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 29 GB/s)
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 2360 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
389
A14 Bionic +312%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1374
A14 Bionic +183%
3895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
237752
A14 Bionic +156%
607676
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Kirin 970 and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|2990 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G72 MP12
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|746 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|12
|4
|Shading units
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|347 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W01
