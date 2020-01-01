Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 970 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 970 vs A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 607K vs 237K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Supports 47% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 29 GB/s)
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 970
389
A14 Bionic +312%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 970
1374
A14 Bionic +183%
3895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 970
237752
A14 Bionic +156%
607676

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 970 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53		 2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2360 MHz 2990 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 11.8 billion
TDP 9 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G72 MP12 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 746 MHz -
Execution units 12 4
Shading units 192 -
FLOPS 347 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2017 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W01

